TAME IMPALA Postpone tour, Perth show until 2021



Tame Impala have postponed their Australia and New Zealand tour dates for 2020 once again. Laneway Presents, Chugg Entertainment and Frontier Touring announced today that due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions the tour will be moved back from December 2020 to December 2021, with their home-town appearance at RAC Arena now going down Saturday, December 18, 2021.

Ticketholders are advised to hold onto their tickets as tickets already purchased for the April and December 2020 shows will be valid for the corresponding rescheduled dates.

All remaining tickets are on-sale now for the new dates in December 2021. Patrons who are unable to attend the rescheduled shows will be entitled to a full refund from their authorised point of purchase.

