TAME IMPALA Play RAC Arena show with Khruangbin, donate $300,000



It’s a long time since we’ve seen Tame Impala on a Tuesday here in Perth. But that’s exactly what we’ll get when they headline RAC Arena for the first time on Tuesday, April 28 in an all ages affair. Making it all the sweeter is Texan instrumental, psych trio Khruangbin joining them in the warm up slot, making it a dream pairing for lovers of otherworldly sounds.

It’s the biggest ever tour of Australia and New Zealand for Kevin Parker‘s juggernaut, and in response to the bushfires currently ravaging Australia, Parker has announced that a donation from Tame Impala’s 2020 tour will be made to bushfire relief efforts.

“I’ve been hanging out to tour Australia for a long time now, so I’m super excited to be able to finally be able to announce,” he says. “In the past few weeks I’ve been devastated to see what’s been happening with the fires at home and we want to do our bit to help, so we’re going to be donating $300,000 AUD to bushfire relief charities.

“We’ve all seen so many generous donations coming in from all around the world, which is amazing. We’re still working through exactly where the dollars will go but I want to ensure that no charity in need during this time is overlooked and that our contribution is helpful for both human and wildlife victims, as well being used actively in climate change research and bushfire prevention.”

This April, fans will experience songs from the highly anticipated new album, The Slow Rush to be released on Valentine’s Day, February 14. Obtaining global success, Tame Impala boasts two Grammy Nominations, eight ARIA Awards, and a Brit Award, and countless others. Besides his acclaimed Tame fame, Kevin Parker has also lent his musical genius to collaborations with Mark Ronson, Lady Gaga, Kanye West, POND and Travis Scott.

Khruangbin return after last year’s in-demand Australian tour, which saw them add shows and upgrade venues. On their upcoming visit, they will bring songs from 2019’s Hasta El Cielo, along with Texas Sun, a recent collaboration with fellow Texan, Leon Bridges. A mix of Thai-surf punk, Persian rock music, 1980s Algerian symphonia, with a dash of disco, soul, and Balearic music, their live shows are famously hypnotic.

The Slow Rush is out Friday, February 14. Tame Impala play RAC Arena on Tuesday, April 28. Tickets on sale Tuesday, January 28 from ticketek.com.au.