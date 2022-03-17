SYNTHONY Dance anthems reimagined



Following back-to-back sold out events last year, Synthony have announced they will be bringing their “breathtaking fusion of electronic dance music, live performances and immersive visuals,” back to stages across Australia in 2022.

Celebrating thirty years of global dance anthems reimagined by up to 60-piece orchestras with guest vocalists, DJs and musicians, Synthony will bring their unique experience to Perth’s RAC Arena on Friday, June 17, 2022.

Showcasing a range of songs and artists, including tracks from Avicii, Tiesto, Daft Punk, Eric Prydz, Bob Sinclair and beyond, the 2022 Synthony experience will also incorporate live performances from the likes of Savage, Emily Williams, Mobin Master, Greg Gould, Cassie McIvor, Andy Van, Matty O, and Ilan Kidron from The Potbelleez performing the reimagined rendition of his hit Don’t Hold Back.

Synthony was arranged by Ryan Youens, and curated by Dick Johnson and will feature world class orchestras in each city. Perth Symphony Orchestra will bring the music to life for the WA event, led by acclaimed conductor Sarah-Grace Williams.

Synthony hits RAC Arena on Friday, June 17, 2022. For more info and to buy tickets head to ticketek.com.au