SUPPORT ACT Rosemount announce emergency appeal fundraiser



Rosemount Hotel will host a COVID Emergency Appeal Fundraiser to raise funds for Support Act on Saturday, February 19. The special event will feature live sets from popular WA bands Vacuum Dreamer, Surf Shop Cops, Jocelyn’s Baby, Bad Weather, Project BEXX and Young Robin.

“The past couple of years have been difficult for all of us, but 2022 feels like a whole new ball game, particularly for the events and arts industries, as we take on the Omicron wave which is once again wiping out festivals, gigs and events all across Australia,” said Rosemount Hotel’s Sinead O’Hara. “Music industry workers and artists are testing positive to COVID-19 and being forced to isolate, resulting in monumental losses of income and opportunities that are so desperately needed.”

“Even here in WA, we have faced not only cancellations of multiple National tours but the local scene is struggling. It’s significantly harder to get folks to shows and to sell tickets, and with that comes a disheartening inner monologue of, “When will we recover from this?”

Support Act are a not-for-profit organisation who financially and emotionally support the Australian Music Industry. Since the start of the pandemic, Support Act has allocated more than 15,000 Crisis Relief Grants to music and live performing arts workers. But those funds have now been expended meaning urgent support is needed to help meet the current demand. Support Act also assist with providing mental health resources for music industry workers, as well as a myriad of other resources in safety and awareness.

Tickets are a ‘pay what you feel’ donation on the evening, and funds raised will be donated to Support Act, with a small portion being split between bands performing to also support WA acts.

Rosemount Hotel’s COVID Emergency Appeal Fundraiser goes down on Saturday, February 19 to raise funds for Support Act. For more info and to buy tickets head to rosemounthotel.oztix.com.au