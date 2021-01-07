SUNSET AT THE SOUNDSHELL Gold-class live series



The City of Kalgoorlie Boulder have announced the program for their free, all-ages, annual Sunset at the Soundshell concert series, featuring a blend of both local talent and some of WA’s most recognised musical acts at Centennial Park this summer.

The series kicks off on Tuesday, January 26 with a Battle of the Bands as part of the city’s Australia Day Festival. It will showcase some of the best up-and-coming Goldfields and Esperance based bands who will battle it out for a top prize of $10,000. Concert-goers will be able to live vote for their favourite band using “CKB Unearthed” with the winners announced at the end of the night.

Stella Donnelly is set to headline the series on Saturday, February 13. Stella Donnelly announced herself on the scene with her EP Thrush Metal in 2017, which featured popular singles Boys Will Be Boys and Mechanical Bull. Donnelly followed up the release with her critically acclaimed debut album Beware of the Dogs in March 2019, receiving international praise from leading outlets such as Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, Billboard, The New York Times and Stereogum.

Perth trio Eskimo Joe round out the series with a headline show on Saturday, February 27. With six studio albums under their belts and sales in excess of 750,000, in Australia alone, Eskimo Joe has seen three of those albums debut at number 1 on the ARIA charts, with juggernaut Black Fingernails, Red Wine shining for a monster 62 weeks in the ARIA Chart Top 50.

Sunset at the Soundshell goes down at Centennial Park, Kalgoorlie, with Battle of the Bands on Tuesday, January 26; Stella Donnelly on Saturday, February 13; and Eskimo Joe on Saturday, February 27.