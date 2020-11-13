SUMO SOUND SESSIONS Super size sounds



Sumo Sound Sessions is a new artist-led initiative focusing on live music performances and behind-the-scenes interviews, shot on location at Sumo Sound Studios, in Osborne Park, delivering quality video, sound, and banter to a digital audience.

The passion-project of Charmaine Murray (Director, Editor, Co-Producer), was borne from isolation, combining her love for live music, Perth’s eclectic music scene, and her career as filmmaker.

The series is comprised of two parts: Sessions – where the featured artist/band perform two live sets; and Kick-Ons, where Sound Engineer and Host, Tristan Sturmer, sits down with the artists and discuss a plethora of interests, processes, and simply vibe with the audience. Each episode features a new design, tailored by Gabrielle Butler, to represent the artist and their music.

Local melodic punk trio Flossy are the inaugural stars of Sumo Sound Sessions, kicking off Episode One on Friday, November 13. A new episode is planned for release every two weeks, with the likes of Grace Sanders, Marksman, Reins and more lined up to hit your screens next.

Sumo Sound Sessions kicks off on Friday, November 13. Check it out on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.