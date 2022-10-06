SUMMERSALT Summer love-in



SummerSalt festival is set to return to Western Australia this summer, hitting Fremantle’s Esplanade Park on Sunday, January 29, 2023.

Ben Harper (pictured above) is on his way from the USA to co-headline the new series of shows across the country in 2023, along with Australia’s most beloved sibling duo, Angus & Julia Stone and Canada’s City And Colour.

They lead a strong line-up of artists, which also includes The Rubens, Middle Kids and Alex the Astronaut.

The three-time Grammy Award winning singer songwriter/musician/producer, Ben Harper, has had a long touring history and a great affinity with Australian audiences. He released his eagerly anticipated and fiercely personal 17th studio album, Bloodline Maintenance, in July this year.

Sydney-born sibling duo Angus & Julia Stone released their fifth and latest album, Life Is Strange, in August last year. It builds on a stellar 15 years of making music together, highlighted by their triple Hottest 100-winning track Big Jet Plane.

Following the 2005 debut Sometimes, and the double-platinum certified Bring Me Your Love (2008), City and Colour debuted at No.1 in Canada on four consecutive releases – including Little Hell (2011), The Hurry and the Harm (2013), and If I Should Go Before You (2015) and his most recent release A Pill for Loneliness (2019).

SummerSalt festival hits Fremantle’s Esplanade Park on Sunday, January 29, 2023. Tickets are on sale Thursday, October 13 from www.ticketmaster.com.au