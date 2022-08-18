SUMMERSALT Rottnest return announced



Perth rockers Birds of Tokyo and singer-songwriter Pete Murray will headline Summersalt on Rottnest Island this year, with special Sunday Session performances at Hotel Rottnest on Sunday, November 13.

Formed back in 2004, Birds of Tokyo grew to become one of Australia’s most popular contemporary rock bands. Songs like Plans, This Fire, Lanterns, Anchor, Brace and I’d Go With You Anywhere have all been Top 10 airplay hits and have led to appearances at every major festival in the country including Falls, Splendour In The Grass and Groovin’ The Moo, as well as headlining slots at the AFL Grand Final and the NRL’s flagship State of Origin game.

Pete Murray’s debut album, the roots/rock infused Feeler (2003), sold 6 x platinum in Australia and earned 12 ARIA Award nominations, spending over two and a half years in the Top 100. Pete Murray released his anticipated new EP, The Night, in March 2021, and followed it up with his Before I Go EP this year. Songs from both new records are set to feature in Murray’s live show, along with highlights from his acclaimed discography.

Birds of Tokyo and Pete Murray will perform at Summersalt on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Hotel Rottnest. For more info and to buy tickets, head to www.ticketmaster.com.au