SUMMERSALT A summer festival double for WA



Popular outdoor concert series SummerSalt returns to the west coast in 2021, offering audiences in Perth and Geraldton a chance to soak in the sun and the music from some of Australia’s most popular live acts. Geraldton will host SummerSalt at Geraldton Multipurpose Centre on Saturday, March 20, while the Perth event goes down at Whitfords Nodes Park, Hillarys, on Sunday, March 21.

The line-up features big names from both within WA and across Australia, including John Butler (pictured above), The Teskey Brothers and The Cat Empire. Emily Wurramara makes a special appearance for the Geraldton show while Boy & Bear and Montaigne will hit the stage for the Perth show only.

The Cat Empire are known for their genre-embracing anthems, high-energy performances which will provide the perfect soundtrack to an uplifting night under the stars.

2020 Grammy nominees The Teskey Brothers have seen a meteoric rise in popularity in the past 12 months, amassing a legion of fans all around the world with their timeless soulful recordings and stunning live shows.

John Butler and his Trio have cemented an earnest reputation as one of the best live blues and roots acts going round. John Butler’s unique solo performances will captivate audiences, taking this live experience to a new level.

2019 saw Boy & Bear‘s triumphant return to the international touring circuit. Celebrated for their unique sound, rich harmonies, and trademark warmth and charisma, Boy & Bear take to stages around Australia late summer delivering the musicianship and connection that their live audiences have come to love throughout their career.

Montaigne has played notable festivals like Splendour in the Grass, Lost Paradise, Woodford Folk Festival, Groovin the Moo, Party in the Paddock, Field Day and WOMADelaide. Having opened for international acts like Cindy Lauper and Blondie, this young performer continues to garner high praise for her stunning live presence.

Emily Wurramara is a talented singer-songwriter from Groote Eylandt, an island off the coast of Australia’s Northern Territory, who is now based in Tasmania. Through her music, she shares stories of country, family and culture sung in English and her traditional language Anindilyakwa.

SummerSalt hits Geraldton Multipurpose Centre on Saturday, March 20 and Whitfords Nodes Park, Hillarys, on Sunday, March 21. Tickets are on sale Friday, November 6 from ticketmaster.com.