SUMMERSALT 2022 Summer sun, something’s begun



Popular outdoor concert series SummerSalt have announced their return in 2022, with the national run of festivals kicking off in Freo before hitting the east coast.

The event will feature some of the country’s best musical talent from both Western Australia and across the country, including Missy Higgins, Xavier Rudd, Birds of Tokyo, The Waifs, Pete Murray, Coterie and Banjo Lucia, who will perform at Esplanade Park in Fremantle on Sunday, March 6, 2022.

The event also features family-friendly activities including the Little Nippers Kids Zone, local market stalls, food trucks, and a selection of refreshing beverages.

“After powering through a tumultuous time for events, we are so excited to bring another great event to Western Australia,” said Promoter John Zaccaria. “We’re all keen to get back to enjoying fun days out with friends and some of Australia’s best live music. We have another top line-up of homegrown Aussie talent to bring to Fremantle and can’t wait to see music fans out again making sensational summer memories with their mates.”

SummerSalt hits Esplanade Park in Fremantle on Sunday, March 6, 2022. Tickets are on sale Saturday, October 9 from summersaltmusic.com