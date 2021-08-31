fbpx
SUBURBAN VIBES IN SUBIACO Homegrown heroes

August 31, 2021 at 17:15


For nine days this spring, Suburban Vibes in Subiaco is hosting 25 artists throughout Subiaco, bringing their signature chilled and intimate style to multiple venues from Friday, October 8 until Saturday, October 16. The lineup includes a diverse blend of popular live acts that have sold out shows across Western Australia, including Jack Davies and the Bush Chooks, Joan and the Giants, Michael Dunstan and more.

Check out the program below:

Friday, October 8

Mitch Santiago, Dice Band & Coolibah the Band @ Subiaco Skate Park
Jordy Maxwell & Teischa @ The Corner Gallery

Saturday, October 9

Noah Young  @ Hiddlestone Lane
Wild Oak & Joan and the Giants @ The Corner Gallery

Sunday, October 10

Helen Shanahan, Mikey Long, Chloe Schofield & Yo Yo Sun @ BARK Subiaco

Tuesday, October 12

Sam McGovern @ Hiddlestone Lane

Wednesday, October 13

Michael Dunstan @ Dilly Dally
Banjo Lucia & Ben Catley @ Subiaco Hotel

Thursday, October 14

Sam Coombes @ Hiddlestone Lane
Jack Davies and The Bush Chooks @ The Regal Theatre

Friday, October 15

Duncan Saige, Clay Western & Ilishx @ Secret Location

Saturday, October 16

San Solis, King Blue & Kat Wilson @ The Village Bar

Suburban Vibes in Subiaco hits multiple venues across Subiaco from Friday, October 8 until Saturday, October 16. For more info head to seesubiaco.com.au

