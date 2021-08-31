SUBURBAN VIBES IN SUBIACO Homegrown heroes



For nine days this spring, Suburban Vibes in Subiaco is hosting 25 artists throughout Subiaco, bringing their signature chilled and intimate style to multiple venues from Friday, October 8 until Saturday, October 16. The lineup includes a diverse blend of popular live acts that have sold out shows across Western Australia, including Jack Davies and the Bush Chooks, Joan and the Giants, Michael Dunstan and more.

Check out the program below:

Friday, October 8

Mitch Santiago, Dice Band & Coolibah the Band @ Subiaco Skate Park

Jordy Maxwell & Teischa @ The Corner Gallery