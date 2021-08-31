SUBURBAN VIBES IN SUBIACO Homegrown heroes

For nine days this spring, Suburban Vibes in Subiaco is hosting 25 artists throughout Subiaco, bringing their signature chilled and intimate style to multiple venues from Friday, October 8 until Saturday, October 16. The lineup includes a diverse blend of popular live acts that have sold out shows across Western Australia, including Jack Davies and the Bush Chooks, Joan and the Giants, Michael Dunstan and more.
Check out the program below:
Friday, October 8
Mitch Santiago, Dice Band & Coolibah the Band @ Subiaco Skate Park
Jordy Maxwell & Teischa @ The Corner Gallery
Saturday, October 9
Noah Young @ Hiddlestone Lane
Wild Oak & Joan and the Giants @ The Corner Gallery
Sunday, October 10
Helen Shanahan, Mikey Long, Chloe Schofield & Yo Yo Sun @ BARK Subiaco
Tuesday, October 12
Sam McGovern @ Hiddlestone Lane
Wednesday, October 13
Michael Dunstan @ Dilly Dally
Banjo Lucia & Ben Catley @ Subiaco Hotel
Thursday, October 14
Sam Coombes @ Hiddlestone Lane
Jack Davies and The Bush Chooks @ The Regal Theatre
Friday, October 15
Duncan Saige, Clay Western & Ilishx @ Secret Location
Saturday, October 16
San Solis, King Blue & Kat Wilson @ The Village Bar
Suburban Vibes in Subiaco hits multiple venues across Subiaco from Friday, October 8 until Saturday, October 16. For more info head to seesubiaco.com.au