SUBURBAN VIBES IN SUBIACO 2022 Meet the artists bringing the vibes



After hosting countless stripped-back performances in venues across Perth, Suburban Vibes returns for another season in Subiaco with 23 artists playing in nine Subiaco spaces from Friday, October 7 until Sunday, October 16. The line-up features a blend of popular live acts encompassing everything from indie, folk, jazz, country and more, with the full program out now at seesubiaco.com.au. BRAYDEN EDWARDS caught up with a handful of acts playing over the series, including Adrian Dzvuke, Mikey Long, Darcie Haven and Jordy Maxwell, to find out more about their music and what we can look forward to at their upcoming shows.



ADRIAN DZVUKE

How long have you been playing music for, and what would you say is the biggest difference between now and when you played your first ever shows?

I’ve been playing music since I was about 12. I learnt most of what I know through church and YouTube tutorials. I only started playing gigs in Perth in 2018 and from there my band and I have had the privilege of playing on some awesome stages around the country. The biggest difference between then and now is probably just experience and intent. I’d like to think our new set is more curated than it was when we first started. I want the audience to feel like they are part of the journey from beginning to end.

What artists have influenced your style the most?

I was influenced by a lot of gospel music when I was younger – the likes of Kirk Franklin and Tye Tribbett, but spent my teenage years listening to a lot of R&B like Childish Gambino, Frank Ocean and Drake. Then later I found Afro music… artists such as WizKid, Burna Boy, Maleek Berry and Odunsi. I think my style is a mixture of all these genres.

What other acts playing at Suburban Vibes are you a fan of that you think we should check out?

Dulcie are really fun to watch live, they have such amazing energy and I’m looking forward to their set.

What is next for you musically? Any new music or live shows we can look forward to?

I’ve been working on a lot of music for the new project and it’s finally releasing in the next few months. I just released the first single FIYAH with Julia Stone, which I’m very excited about.



MIKEY LONG

How long have you been playing music for, and what would you say is the biggest difference between now and when you played your first ever shows?

I’ve been playing and making music for close to 20 years! My dad played me a Led Zeppelin record when I was around 13 and the flood gates opened! From there, I taught myself how to play guitar and never looked back. It was a cheap, beat-up acoustic which was hard work, but it sure made me a better player in the long run.

The big difference between where I am now, and where I started is probably the level of confidence in my performances and songwriting. The improvisation element and spontaneity of my sets still remain from my earlier days of performing both solo and in bands, which gives each show a unique and fresh energy that keeps me on my toes! There’s a vulnerability that comes with performing solo that you don’t necessarily get with a band.

I love both worlds as they highlight the light and shade of my playing and writing.

What artists have influenced your style the most?

I like to think that I have quite a diverse taste in music from Delta blues to pastoral-folk to reggae and beyond! However, three of my biggest influences both musically and spiritually would have to be Robert Johnson, Jack White and Neil Young.

What other acts playing at Suburban Vibes are you a fan of that you think we should check out?

Katy Steele! I’ve been a big fan of Katy since the days of Little Birdy – they were actually one of the first bands I saw back in Sydney at the old Livid Festival! I still recall hearing their song Relapse for the first time. Spine-tingling good!

What is next for you musically? Any new music or live shows we can look forward to?

I’ve just released a new single, For What It’s Worth, and I’m touring the metro and south west of WA during October which includes a performance at the Strings Attached Festival in Margaret River, a band show at Clancy’s Dunsborough and, of course, a solo show at El Peruvian for the Suburban Vibes in Subiaco series.



DARCIE HAVEN

How long have you been playing music for, and what would you say is the biggest difference between now and when you played your first ever shows?

My mum taught me to sing and play piano when I was really little, so in primary school I would enter into the local eisteddfods and competitions and perform there. Then as I got older and started writing my own music, I began to play at local venues like the breweries, but wouldn’t tell anyone to come because I was so nervous. I would say the biggest thing that’s changed between those brewery shows and the shows I do now are probably confidence, although I still get so nervous!! I actually enjoy performing a little now, sharing my music and hearing what people think afterwards is so rewarding.

What artists have influenced your style the most?

I grew up on a concoction of Taylor Swift, The Veronicas and Hannah Montana. They were my absolute idols, and I still know every word from each of their discographies. I think my songwriting is most influenced by Taylor, because she is like the holy grail of clever, emotional writing. Style wise, I love artists like Phoebe Bridgers, Holly Humberstone, and more locally Dulcie. I love subtle pop production that complements the essence and emotion of the song and doesn’t distract from it.

What other acts playing at Suburban Vibes are you a fan of that you think we should check out?

Oh well definitely Dulcie! I have loved them since I saw them perform in 2018, and it’s been amazing to see their career take off right before my eyes! The songwriting and production in their songs is amazing, and they are the most lovely people as well. Their live set is so energetic and fun, you definitely have to check it out.

What is next for you musically? Any new music or live shows we can look forward to?

I’ve released three songs so far this year and have many more coming your way! I’m releasing my debut EP early next year, which I’m beyond excited about. It’s been so cool to craft a body of work, to think about how the songs fit together and all that. The biggest show I’m playing over the summer is opening for Vance Joy in Margaret River, which is so cool! He’s a bit of an Aussie icon so it’ll be nerve-wracking meeting and playing in front of him, but I’m excited.



JORDY MAXWELL

How long have you been playing music for, and what would you say is the biggest difference between now and when you played your first ever shows?

I’ve been playing music since 2017. I started a bit later in life compared to most. Obviously, I played a bit in high school but didn’t do much about it until about 10 years after leaving high school. Probably the biggest difference between 2017 and now would be my writing. I always would be very conscious of what I wrote about. I was afraid of being too vulnerable and had the impression I had to write upbeat coastal songs. But I’ve learnt over the years it’s important to express feelings in your life and it’s been so nice to have people relay their experiences and how the music has helped them through tough times.

What artists have influenced your style the most?

I used to want to learn songs from Bruce Springsteen, David Bowie and The Rolling Stones when I was younger, so I could show mum when she got home from work. But later on I think artists like Angus Stone, Gang of Youths, Leif Vollebekk, Paul Kelly, Big Scary and John Vincent III – just to name a few, have been very influential for writing and sounds.

What other acts playing at Suburban Vibes are you a fan of that you think we should check out?

Well… all of them, obviously! But two weeks ago I had the pleasure of playing at the same festival with Riley Pearce and got to see him with a three piece band. He also asked me to sing the female vocals for his song Bottle it Up which I absolutely destroyed (sorry Riles). But he’s such a beautiful songwriter and incredible live.

What is next in you musically? Any new music or live shows we can look forward to?

I have my fourth EP Drunk Darts & Broken Hearts coming out in late February. Super proud of the story behind this collection of songs. This Suburban Vibes show is also my first headline show of an Australian tour. I’m heading around the bottom of Australia and ending up in Queensland in November. I’m driving my van across, hopefully she makes it!