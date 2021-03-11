STRINGS ATTACHED FESTIVAL Wired for sound



Strings Attached: The West Australian Guitar Festival is set to return to Margaret River this spring from Friday, October 8 until Sunday, October 10. The three-day event is set to be a celebration of instrument makers, players, collectors and lovers of guitars, basses, ukuleles, mandolins, banjos and everything strung.

Live musical performances will include styles of music from Blues, Roots, World, Jazz to Metal, Rock, Country, Classical and more, featuring players from around the country showcasing the magic of stringed instruments.

The 2019 festival attracted over 8,000 attendees and featured artists on 27 stages at venues in and around Margaret River.

