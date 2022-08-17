STRINGS ATTACHED FESTIVAL Striking a chord



Strings Attached: The West Australian Guitar Festival is returning to Margaret River this spring, taking over the South West town from Friday, October 7 until Sunday, October 9.

This one-of-a-kind event will attract guitar makers, retailers, players and enthusiasts from around the country to Margaret River to celebrate and learn about guitars, bass guitars, ukuleles, banjos, mandolins and other stringed instruments.

Announced this week, the full program features over 70 artists giving performances, masterclasses, workshops and panel discussions across nine venues.

Recent artist announcements include guitar pioneer Hank Marvin with Gary Taylor and Nunzio Mondia, who will bring the best of their gypsy jazz tunes, Chris Cheney (The Living End) with an intimate performance as part of his recent solo album release and WAM Award-winner Carla Geneve.

Legendary WA guitarist Dom Mariani and Datura4 will bring their unique combination of full-tilt boogie, heavy psychedelia, blues and classic rock’n’roll, while Golden Guitar and ARIA Award-winning songwriters Felicity Urquhart and Josh Cunningham (who even crafts his own guitars) are set to be another highlight.

Exhibitors attending the festival range from respected luthier Scott Wise, to Jarrahdale String Instrument Company, handmade vintage strap producers 12 Bar Guitars, high-quality custom guitar builder Jack Lambert, and more.

The event offers visitors the opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of strings via workshops, keynote presentations, masterclasses, panel discussions, listening sessions, demos and Q&As with artists and luthiers, chatting gear, music, touring and more.

Strings Attached: The West Australian Guitar Festival hits Margaret River from Friday, October 7 until Sunday, October 9, 2022. For more info and to buy tickets, head to www.waguitarfestival.com.au