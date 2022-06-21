STOMPEM GROUND The time has come

Unique Aboriginal cultural event, Stompem Ground , is set to return to the Kimberley for the first time in 22 years.

Kimberley Stolen Generation, Mary G Foundation and Mellen Events have teamed up to bring an electrifying day of contemporary and traditional Aboriginal music, dance, and culture to Father McMahon Oval, Broome, on Saturday, September 17. The event, headlined by legendary Australian rockers Midnight Oil, celebrates the Kimberley Stolen Generations Aboriginal Corporation’s 21st anniversary and 25th anniversary of the Bringing Them Home Report.

“We jumped at the opportunity to play Stompem Ground again,” said Midnight Oil frontman, Peter Garrett. “Reconnecting with people in Broome, celebrating culture and the extraordinary Kimberley region and being among lots of great bands and performers. It’s going to be very special.”

Midnight Oil, who last played this event in 1998, will be performing their classics from across the decades and songs from their new album,Resist. The Australian favourites will be appearing alongside The Pigram Brothers, Blekbala Mujik and many more great Kimberley artists including Yatangal, Footprince, King of Hearts and Seaside Drifters interspersed with a staggering cast of indigenous dancers to complete the idyllic scene of a balmy Broome night.

“Stompem Ground celebrates our community as a whole,” said Festival Director, Kija man, and Kimberley Stolen Generations Founder and Chair, Dr Mark Bin Bakar. “Its inclusivity encompasses the diverse aspects of Aboriginal and Torres Strait people and cultures. The line-up was chosen for its uniqueness and dedication to making greater change. Artists like Midnight Oil have always been strong advocates for accountability and providing a voice for change. The band has more than given us support over the years and is loyal to the movement.”

“It is now time for Australia to step up and create positive change for our nation. From compensation to the Stolen Generations to the Uluru Statement from the Heart, and the call for transparent and inclusive aspects of indigenous people of Australia to be part of mainstream Australia. Reconciliation must go all the way to make a difference. The time has come…”

Previous Stompem Grounds in 1992, 1998 and 2000 which saw artists like Warumpi Band, Midnight Oil, Yothu Yindi, Kev Carmody, Coloured Stone, Mixed Relations, Archie Roach & Ruby Hunter, Nokturnl and local favourites, The Pigram Brothers gracing the Stompem Ground stage.

“As a creator of Stompem Ground, it was sad that it didn’t continue after 2000,” said Dr Mark Bin Bakar. “It was due to lack of funding support, vision and recognition of the importance the festival had for the region, particularly as a major tourist attraction. Then with my entry into private enterprise, my life became engrossed with working with Mary G touring nationally. I am thrilled that the Kimberley Stolen Generation’s 21st Anniversary has allowed for the event’s rebirth.”

Stompem Ground hits Father McMahon Oval, Broome, on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Tickets are on sale Thursday, June 23 from www.stompemground.com.au