STING Bringing his ‘My Songs’ tour to Perth

Rock superstar Sting is returning to Perth for the first time in nearly seven years on his critically acclaimed My Songs tour, performing at Kings Park & Botanic Garden on Friday, February 10, 2023.

Sting’s My Songs concert is set to feature his most beloved songs, written throughout the 17-time Grammy Award winner’s illustrious career both with The Police and as a solo artist, including Englishman in New York, Every Breath You Take, Roxanne, Message in a Bottle and more.

Sting will be accompanied by an electric, rock ensemble, with special guest Joe Sumner on his first solo Australian tour.

Sting‘s My Songs tour hits Kings Park & Botanic Garden on Friday, February 10, 2023. Tickets are on sale on Friday, September 16 from www.mellenevents.com.au