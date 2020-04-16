STEVE HENSBY BAND X-Clusive Video Premiere: Revolution Against The Bland



The genre-defying Steve Hensby Band have just unveiled Revolution Against The Bland, the first single from their upcoming album Modern Music for Modern People. Check out our X-Clusive video premiere below.

The new track is typical Hensby; danceable, colourful, humorous and complete with horn arrangements from Dylan Hooper. The song was recorded and mixed by Josh Dyson of VILLA Studio with visuals provided by Malcolm Clark of YoYo Studio who Hensby said had “really captured the current mood of the world at the moment in a very short amount of time!”

Hensby said “It’s an incredibly odd time at the minute but we have new music and wanted to put it out into the world. Hope everyone still has a bit of a sense of humour in these strange days and there’s awesome times just around the corner.” He also revealed the upcoming 13 track record is set to be “a loose concept album about modern life, complete with a five piece horn section.”

The Steve Hensby Band have been a popular live act on the local circuit since their well-received and very danceable self-titled double album debut in 2017. For 2019’s follow up, Chase the Sun, they drew from soul/funk/world music and added their now famed slamming horn section, with the title track featuring MC Optamus from WA hip hop legends, Downsyde.

Between releasing albums they also created Steve Hensby’s Circus, performing 16 shows to sold out crowds at FRINGE WORLD 2018, featuring aerial, contortion, acrobatic, burlesque and fire routines.

Modern Music For Modern People is out late 2020. Check out the X-Clusive premiere of Steve Hensby Band’s video clip for first single Revolution Against The Bland below.