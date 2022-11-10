STEVE BROWNE Announces new exhibition ‘Tiger in the Leaves’



Perth visual artist Steve Browne will unveil his third solo exhibition Tiger in the Leaves at Vinyl Café in Leederville on Saturday, November 19.

Continuing his usual overarching themes, the body of printed digital works explores the growing divide between Fear and Hope and challenges the viewer to ask themselves which side is most relevant in their own lives. The special event is sponsored by Campus Brewing.

Tiger in the Leaves is showing at Vinyl Café in Leederville on Saturday, November 19, 2022. For more info and to RSVP, head to vinylcafe.com.au