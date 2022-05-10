STELLA DONNELLY Announces second album, shares new single ‘Lungs’



Stella Donnelly has revealed the video for her new single Lungs, along with news of her highly-anticipated second album, Flood, which will be released on Friday, August 26.

“This is my song Lungs, an attempt to tell a story of classism and city limits suburbia through the honesty of a child,” Stella Donnelly said upon releasing the video. “It’s the first single from my new album, Flood, which will be released on Friday August 26. Flood is another compilation of diary entries and fictional stories that allow me to expand on moments between humans.”

Flood is the follow up to Stella Donnelly’s debut album Beware of the Dogs, which came first in X-Press Magazine’s Top Albums of 2019.

The Perth singer-songwriter just wrapped up an Australian tour, and will spend much of the rest of 2022 touring the UK, Europe and North America.

Stella Donnelly’s new single Lungs is out now. Flood is due for release on Friday, August 26. Pre-order Flood now from stelladonnelly.ffm.to/flood