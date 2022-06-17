STATE OF ORIGIN Winners are grinners



The National Rugby League (NRL) has announced that ARIA-winning rockers Grinspoon will headline the pre-match entertainment at the 2022 Ampol State of Origin Two, at Perth’s Optus Stadium on Sunday, June 26.

The Aussie band, who were in Perth recently for Spring Loaded festival, will set the atmosphere as the great rivalry returns to WA for the first time since 2019.

“We are excited to have iconic Australian band, Grinspoon, add to the atmosphere in the build up to Game Two,” said NRL CEO Andrew Abdo. “We are all eagerly anticipating Origin’s return to Perth and it promises to be a great experience for fans.”



“Shows don’t come much bigger than State of Origin, and as four boys who grew up in Lismore NSW, it’s one that means a lot to us,” added Phil Jamieson, lead singer of Grinspoon.” We can’t wait to get out there at Optus Stadium and set the stage for an awesome game of footy.”

Tickets for Origin Two are selling quickly following last Wednesday’s blockbuster opening match.

Additional entertainment for fans in and around Optus Stadium will include a range of food, beverage and interactive experiences, a spectacular pre-match light show, the traditional Welcome to Country, brand new ‘light-up’ goalposts in use throughout, and the Ampol ‘Mini Origin’ match at half time, featuring local junior players.



The 2022 Ampol State of Origin Two is supported by the Western Australia Government through their tourism and major events agency, Tourism WA.

State of Origin’s return to Western Australia will coincide with the 75th anniversary of Rugby League in WA.

