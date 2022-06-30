STATE CHAMPS Kings of the new age



New York pop-rockers State Champs are returning to Australia this spring for a national tour hitting Magnet House on Thursday, September 8. They will be joined by special guests The Maine, Hot Milk and Paperweight.

Since starting out in 2010, State Champs have been on extensive tours with bands like Fall Out Boy, 5 Seconds Of Summer, A Day To Remember, and Simple Plan; as well as three different Warped Tours.

Phoenix pop-rock titans The Maine entered the scene in 2007, releasing eight critically acclaimed records. The group first garnered attention on the Vans Warped Tour before issuing their Top 40 debut, Can’t Stop Won’t Stop, in 2008. That paved the way for their sophomore album, 2010’s Black & White, which cracked the Top 20 of the Billboard 200, their first headline tour and album of the year accolades from Alternative Press.

Hailing from Manchester, UK, Hot Milk are the ultimate emo power-pop duo. Jim and Han met in a bar in the Northern Quarter in 2016, became fast friends and have lived together ever since. Known for “singing sad songs with happy melodies,” Hot Milk is a celebration of the real.

Melbourne quartet Paperweight round out the line-up following their debut festival appearance at the inaugural Knight & Day Festival alongside the likes of Parkway Drive, Polaris and Alex Lahey plus headline shows supporting their debut EP, Green Lotus Blooms.

State Champs, The Maine, Hot Milk and Paperweight hit Magnet House on Thursday, September 8, 2022. Tickets are on sale Friday, July 1 from www.destroyalllines.com