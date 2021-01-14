STARGAZED I saw the sign



Stargazed is a new Fringe World show that explores why we act, feel and think the way we do through the universal and cosmopolitan belief system of Horoscopes. It features a collective of Drag Performers, of all different identities and genres, that will explore the relatability of each Star Sign through song, dance, music, comedy and Burlesque every Wednesday night from January 20 until February 10 at Lyric’s Underground (get more info and tickets here). MICHAEL HOLLICK caught up with one of the stars of the show, Liberty Genre, to find out how the diversity of the cast was instrumental in conveying its key messages of identity and self-discovery.

This sounds like a truly unique show. How would you describe it in your own words?

Stargazed will mystify audiences through each performer’s perspective on the astrological signs. It will then challenge their stereotypes through mediums of lip syncing, dance, burlesque and singing.

What kind of people do you think will enjoy Stargazed the most?

The show is for all stages of adulthood, but the heart of it is a love letter to the 20 and 30 somethings, as well as the misfits of society.

How long have you been preparing for Fringe 2021?

Stargazed came about last year in October after the success of our premier show Ritual. At that time, this show was talked about hypothetically amongst the cast members but by November, things had become to take shape, and the show came to fruition.

What is the main thing that you are eager to share with the masses with this show?

Stargazed hopes to highlight the similarities and relatability of not just each star sign but through the diversity of the cast. Despite differences in culture, upbringing, age and class, we are all fish in the same pond.

And what do you think differentiates your show from the other Fringe 2021 shows?

You won’t find a more diverse cast filled with queer performers, each doing something completely different to each other on that stage. The star quality and range of each performer is astounding.

And finally, what fruit is your show most like? And why?

Mangoes, because you can only get them at a certain time of year.