STAND UP! FOR COMEDY Laughter is the best medicine



Stand Up! For Comedy is back in 2020, opening Mental Health Week at the Heath Ledger Theatre on Saturday, October 10. Featuring a lineup of hilarious acts MC’d by Matt Dyktynski, with Brodi Snook, Alissia Marsh and Peter Rowsthorn (pictured), and more acts to be announced.

The comedy show is running for its sixth year with the 2020 theme being “Strengthening Our Community – Live, Learn, Work, Play.” Mental Health Week aims to promote mental health awareness, encouraging people to connect with nature, connect with community, and connect with self for their mental wellbeing. Part proceeds of ticket sales will go to Western Australian Association for Mental Health (WAAMH) to reinvest back into community mental health.

Stand Up! For Comedy at the Heath Ledger Theatre opens Mental Health Week on Saturday, October 10. Click here for tickets.