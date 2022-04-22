SQUID GAME GETS 8/10: A SURVIVAL DRAMA FOR THE FANS OF SOUTH KOREAN FILMS

Directed by Hwang Dong-Hyuk

Starring Lee Jung-Jae, Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-Joon, HoYeon Jung, Heo Sung-Tae, and Kim Joo-young

“Do you still trust people?” – is one of the most important questions in the South Korean series “Squid Game.” Whoever you are – teacher of mathematics, criminal hex or a role model, you can always be someone in debt, a lot of debt, and to stay alive, go free with a fortune or with nothing, plunging back into the familiar pit of debt, ready to tear the throat of another, like you. And the gambler at National Casino or other casinos can turn into a game addict and lose all his money…

How far will a man go to accept the rules of a game with human lives or a tidy sum at stake? And what is the price for refusing to abide by the rules? What makes a man human, devotion to his ideals or material prosperity? Finally, are you part of the resistance to social inequality or just a horse in the sweepstakes? By asking all these questions before the most important one is voiced, the series tries to challenge the viewer to answer himself, to test his strength, to confront the horrors of ordinary everyday realities and the so desired universal method of solving all problems.

The characters of the series will behave both as part of society and as wild animals, guided solely by their instincts. Even when the viewer will be presented with an erudite intellectual, the authors of the series will take the opportunity to dispel the myth that such a person is incapable of shedding his human skin and start eating the unwanted. After all, the dangerous animal is not the full one, but the hungry one. Although in a sense, the plot will revolve around those very well-fed animals, these are critical spoilers, so I’ll make do with the above analogy. Just keep in mind: no matter who you’re worried about, no matter who you sympathize with, everyone will not only wash their hands in blood, but they will also reveal themselves from the most unpleasant, rotten side. After all, everyone is like that under a mask of confidence and impunity. Or not everyone? After all, I did not in vain indicate at the beginning of the fundamental question posed by the show: do you still trust people?

The show consists of 9 episodes, but I got the feeling that I watched a movie with a long timeline. The manner of filming, the artistry, the budget, the staging, the soundtrack – nothing makes you question the quality of the delivery inherent in a feature-length film rather than a TV series.

However, the final scene may leave you with a mixed feeling of irritation and admiration. Everything will depend on the meaning invested by the viewer based on his attitude towards the events. I, for example, was not surprised by who organized the game (I realized somewhere in the sixth, the most tragic and touching episode), nor how the game ended for one of the characters. I saw how his fate weaves like a web, in which he gets torn between a heightened sense of justice and natural cowardice. The natural cowardice of all men. And so, for me, the call that he makes in the finale is the logical result of all his actions throughout the story. For some will come out differently and there will be nothing left to do but twiddle their finger at their temple. Perhaps someone will find some other meaning. One thing is clear: the suffering that the characters endure in the hope of making their lives better is the best therapy for those who think their lives suck. It’s enough to look at the participants in The Game and draw appropriate conclusions.

CONCLUSION

So, this series is an emotional, entertaining, and unforgettable experience in the world of TV series. I think it’s worthy of at least an attempt to watch for anyone for whom something close to it was found within this review.