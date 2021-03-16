SPRING LOADED The 90s called, they want their festival back



After an inaugural event in Queensland pre-COVID, music festival Spring Loaded have announced they’re returning in 2021 on a national scale. There are set to be nine festivals across Australia this year and Perth is getting a slice of the action, with a date set for Red Hill Auditorium on Saturday, October 30.

In a bid to pay homage to some of the country’s most beloved festivals gone by including Big Day Out and Homebake, the colossal lineup is dripping in 90s Aussie alt-rock nostalgia, sporting a haul of the decade’s most celebrated acts, including Grinspoon, You Am I, Regurgitator, Jebediah, Magic Dirt, Frenzal Rhomb, Custard, The Fauves, The Meanies, Tumbleweed, Screamfeeder, Caligula and MC Lindsay ‘”The Doctor” McDougall.

Thrilled to be on the bill, You Am I’s Tim Rogers explained, “It’s kinda unavoidable that nostalgia surrounds these shows, but the past year I’ve heard new music from most of our friends here that is as vital and visceral as any they’ve done in the past, which makes these potential shows all the more thrilling.”

Stoked at the opportunity to get the band back together after what was a long 2020 for everyone the world over, Grinspoon’s Phil Jamieson said, “I’m terribly excited to be playin’ with Grinspoon at Spring Loaded. Since FireFight we have barely stepped onto stage, let alone seen each other.”

The man who masterminded this opportunity for fans to relive their youth and celebrate the return of live music, Empire Touring’s Marc Christowski said, “Having been at various Big Day Outs and Homebakes over the years, it is a massive buzz for us to produce Spring Loaded. Bringing together such an amazing lineup that will go to every corner of the country, flying the flag of indie rock is a dream come true.”

Spring Loaded festival dates will be held with a commitment to a COVID Safe environment. Festival organisers will work closely with and comply with all requirements of the public health authorities in respect of these shows. If any shows are required to be postponed, a postponement date will be announced and punters will be eligible for a full refund if they are unable to make the new date.

Spring Loaded goes down at Red Hill Auditorium on Saturday, October 30. Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, March 24.