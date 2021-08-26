SPRING BRAKE House party at the Rosie



Rosemount Hotel are welcoming back the sunshine with Spring Brake, a mini festival going down at the North Perth venue on Saturday, September 11. BASE MGMT, Sweetman and Suburbia Management have teamed up to bring some of Perth’s best local acts to the stage on the night, with live favourites Pot Plant House Party (pictured above) headlining the Springtime celebration.

Check out the full lineup below:

Pot Plant House Party

Bad Weather

Girl From Mars

Stapleton

Late 90s

Tash Marie

FKA Franky

The Manic

+ DJs Sweetman, Baseiic Biitch + Beatnik Ratb

On top of the live music, Spring Brake also features specials like $15 Jugs of Feral Sly Fox all night, and $12 Pizzas from 5pm til late. Plus the first 10 people through the door on the night win a free Rosie t-shirt.

Spring Brake hits Rosemount Hotel on Saturday, September 11. For more info and to buy tickets head to rosemounthotel.com.au