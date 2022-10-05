SPLIFFS N RIFFS Lighting up The Rosemount

Get ready for a celebration of loud, heavy, and left-of-centre music as Spliffs n Riffs hits Rosemount Hotel on Sunday, March 5, 2023.
The line-up features a stack of big national names including Jack Harlon & The Dead Crows, Khan and Planet Of The 8’s from Victoria, plus Queensland’s Death By Carrot.
The interstate acts will join forces with a hefty local contingent featuring some of WA’s best stoner, sludge, doom and prog bands, including Moana, Suneater, Vulgurite, Giant Dwarf and Mage.
Check out the full line-up below:
Jack Harlon & The Dead Crows [VIC]
Khan [VIC]
Planet Of The 8’s [VIC]
Moana
Suneater
Vulgurite
Giant Dwarf
Mage
Death By Carrot [QLD]
Mossy Fogg
Ratsalad [Geraldton]
The Wedges
Injured Ninja
Twin Serpents
King Zog
Witchcliff
Chickspit
Lamentia
Unicorn
Magic Chicken Fudge Toe
Spliffs n Riffs hits Rosemount Hotel on Sunday, March 5, 2022. Tickets are on sale soon.