fbpx
« Previous × Next »

Music News, NEWS

SPLIFFS N RIFFS Lighting up The Rosemount

October 5, 2022 at 16:41


Get ready for a celebration of loud, heavy, and left-of-centre music as Spliffs n Riffs hits Rosemount Hotel on Sunday, March 5, 2023.

The line-up features a stack of big national names including Jack Harlon & The Dead Crows, Khan and Planet Of The 8’s from Victoria, plus Queensland’s Death By Carrot.

The interstate acts will join forces with a hefty local contingent featuring some of WA’s best stoner, sludge, doom and prog bands, including Moana, Suneater, Vulgurite, Giant Dwarf and Mage.

Check out the full line-up below:

Jack Harlon & The Dead Crows [VIC]
Khan [VIC]
Planet Of The 8’s [VIC]
Moana
Suneater
Vulgurite
Giant Dwarf
Mage
Death By Carrot [QLD]
Mossy Fogg
Ratsalad [Geraldton]
The Wedges
Injured Ninja
Twin Serpents
King Zog
Witchcliff
Chickspit
Lamentia
Unicorn
Magic Chicken Fudge Toe

Spliffs n Riffs hits Rosemount Hotel on Sunday, March 5, 2022. Tickets are on sale soon.

Comments are closed.