SPLIFFS N RIFFS Lighting up The Rosemount



Get ready for a celebration of loud, heavy, and left-of-centre music as Spliffs n Riffs hits Rosemount Hotel on Sunday, March 5, 2023.

The line-up features a stack of big national names including Jack Harlon & The Dead Crows, Khan and Planet Of The 8’s from Victoria, plus Queensland’s Death By Carrot.

The interstate acts will join forces with a hefty local contingent featuring some of WA’s best stoner, sludge, doom and prog bands, including Moana, Suneater, Vulgurite, Giant Dwarf and Mage.

Check out the full line-up below:

Jack Harlon & The Dead Crows [VIC]

Khan [VIC]

Planet Of The 8’s [VIC]

Moana

Suneater

Vulgurite

Giant Dwarf

Mage

Death By Carrot [QLD]

Mossy Fogg

Ratsalad [Geraldton]

The Wedges

Injured Ninja

Twin Serpents

King Zog

Witchcliff

Chickspit

Lamentia

Unicorn

Magic Chicken Fudge Toe

Spliffs n Riffs hits Rosemount Hotel on Sunday, March 5, 2022. Tickets are on sale soon.