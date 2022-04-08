SPIDERBAIT Tour in the key of J



Aussie rockers Spiderbait have today announced their national Tour In The Key of J, a run of unique and special shows dedicated entirely to celebrating the legacy of their bass player Janet English, in support of their new album, Sounds in The Key of J, released today. Spiderbait have today also released the official video for their first new single in nine years, My Car’s A UFO.

On their first headline tour since 2017, Spiderbait play shows in Launceston, Hobart, Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide, with a WA show at Metropolis Fremantle on Friday, August 19.

“Janet’s songs are special. And over the past 30 years she’s written so many beautiful ones, but also others that hit you like a lighting bolt,” said the band’s drummer and lead vocalist Kram. “The Key of J Tour will be a unique show – like nothing we’ve done before – it’ll be us celebrating Janet’s work in Spiderbait, and also the release of the double album collection of her songs Sounds in the Key of J. We can’t wait for this tour to start and to perform so many of her songs live – for me personally, it’ll be very moving, and to quote Janet directly… fucken awesome!”

“Kram was going on about the compilation idea – and initially, I said ‘hell no.’ I kinda said ‘OK’ to shut him up… And here we are!” said Janet English. “It’s been a tough few years and music really got me through the lockdowns. I still can’t quite believe we’ll be out touring again soon and for the Tour In The Key of J, I’m super humbled and slightly terrified. I’ve missed that energy and that connection live music makes, being part of that exchange is one of the most amazing privileges.”

“So happy to have a tour coming up with my two best friends, especially to celebrate the Janet dynamic of our band,” added guitarist Damian Whitty.

Since forming in the small regional NSW town of Finley in 1991, Spiderbait have released seven albums, which have all racked up gold, platinum or double platinum status and have combined Australian sales of over one million units and over 500 million global streams. The trio have also taken home numerous ARIA Awards, chalked up a number one single with their cover of Leadbelly’s Black Betty in 2004, and were the first Australian act to top triple j’s Hottest 100 with Buy Me A Pony in 1996.

Sounds In The Key of J is out now. Spiderbait’s Tour In The Key of J hits Metropolis Fremantle on Friday, August 19, 2022. Tickets go on sale Thursday, April 21 from oztix.com.au