SPACEY JANE Release new single ‘It’s Been A Long Day’



Following a string of sold-out dates in Australia, locals-gone-global Spacey Jane have today released their new single It’s Been A Long Day. The track will feature on their upcoming second album, Here Comes Everybody, which lands on Friday, June 10.

“This song was written pre and post a breakup in 2020,” said vocalist and guitarist Caleb Harper. “It was a way to tell someone that I loved them when I was feeling so anxious and down in the early stages of COVID – and I didn’t know if I was doing enough to really tell them.”

“In the end I became so overwhelmed and unwell during a six month period that I convinced myself that music was a lost cause, and the complete loss of identity resulted in the breakdown of the relationship. ‘I’ve got something to say,’ was trying to say all the things I felt for her at once. In the end, after the breakup, the final lines of the song are – ‘I really loved you.’”

Here Comes Everybody first came to life at the start of the 2020 lockdown and features recent single Sitting Up, Lots of Nothing which landed at #3 on the triple j hottest 100 and Lunchtime which also took out the #12 position in the poll.

Spacey Jane’s debut album Sunlight was released in June 2020, debuting at #2 on the ARIA album chart, was voted Album of the Year in the triple j Listener’s Poll, was nominated for a J Award for Album of the Year and is now certified Gold. Hit single Booster Seat picked up Song Of The Year at the 2021 ARIA’s, the AIR Awards Best Independent Song Of The Year and is certified platinum.

