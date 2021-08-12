SPACEY JANE Announce huge hometown show



Spacey Jane are set to celebrate the release of their new single Lots of Nothing with a huge hometown show at Red Hill Auditorium on Saturday, October 9.

Despite only recently unpacking bags and road cases from their sold out 27 date Sunlight tour earlier this year, Spacey Jane were so thrilled to finally be playing live shows that they’re doing it all again.

They’re taking new single Lots of Nothing for a little spin in WA and the forecast is looking good for more fresh material to be previewed at these shows.

The four-piece will also play at the sold out 16th edition of Wave Rock Weekender, going down near Hyden in WA’s Wheatbelt from Friday, September 24 until Sunday, September 27.

Spacey Jane’s debut album Sunlight, released last year, reached #2 on the ARIA charts, was nominated for a J Award for Album of the Year and was voted Album of the Year in the triple j Listener’s Poll.

This year started with a big bang, with Spacey Jane’s Top 10 and platinum single Booster Seat taking out the number 2 spot in triple j’s Hottest 100. Three more tracks from Sunlight made the countdown, with Weightless at #81, Straightfaced at #28 and Skin placing #15.

Spacey Jane play Red Hill Auditorium on Saturday, October 9. Tickets go on sale 8am Friday, August 13 from spaceyjane.com.au