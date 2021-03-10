SOUTHERN SETS Savour the sounds of the Great Southern



Southern Sets is set to celebrate contemporary music, wine, beer and delicious food from the Great Southern region at the Agricultural Society Exhibition Pavilion in the heart of Albany on Saturday, March 20.

The music festival will be headlined by The Waif’s Vikki Thorn, performing as part of her group Vikki Thorn & The Red Tails. Starting off the afternoon will be Kris Nelson Band, a local Albany indie/folk group; and Mama Kin, bringing her soul and acoustic storytelling to the stage.

Apart from the music, the family-friendly event will also draw from the exceptional range of food and drink from the region with The Great Southern Wine Bar serving wine from Castelli Estate, The Lake House Denmark, Galafrey Wines and Gilbert Wines. Brew Bars will be pouring brews from Wilson Brewing Company and Monkey Rock Cider, while there will also be delicious tapas available along with a range of gourmet eats courtesy of local foodies.

Vikki Thorn & The Red Tails (8.20pm – 9.30pm)

While the Waifs (and the rest of the world) were put out of action last year, Vikki Thorn found solace and kinship in singing harmonies in the forest on the south coast of WA. After spending four “COVID months” hunkered down in a beach shack, Thorn came out of iso with a handful of new songs and new collaboration. She met the neighbours and they formed a new vocal trio Vikki Thorn and The Red Tails; their music proving that good things can come from trying times.

Vikki and her neighbours through the bush, Simon and Tammy London – (aka The Red Tails) found solace in getting together to sing and trade songs on the back porch. Their blend of powerful voices create big soul harmonies, over songs deeply rooted in WA history and stories.

Mama Kin (7.00pm – 8.00pm)

Mama Kin is an ARIA Nominated, WAM Award winning artist who has built her reputation on stirring live performances centered around story and song. Mama Kin Spender, her current project with longtime friend and collaborator Dingo Spender, sees her playing stand up drum kit to his electric guitar, howling out their harmonies, usually backed by local community choirs.

Kris Nelson Band (6.00pm – 6.40pm)

Kris Nelson is a multi award winning indie/folk artist based in WA’s Great Southern, with a sound drawing from the likes of Passenger and Gregory Alan Isakov. With over 15 years of experience under his belt, Nelson’s original music has allowed him to tour as far as Canada, The US and many times around WA and the Eastern States.

As well as picking up a couple of WAM’s prestigious Song of The Year awards, Nelson has also supported Australian heavyweights such as Josh Pyke, Kav Temperley (Eskimo Joe) and Alex Lloyd. Nelson will be joined by two of Albany’s most accomplished musicians, Tony King on bass and Paul Meyers on drums, and will play songs from his debut solo album which is set for release later this year.

Southern Sets musical festival hits the Agricultural Society Exhibition Pavilion in Albany on Saturday, March 20. For more info and to buy tickets head to tastegreatsouthern.com.au.