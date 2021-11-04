SOUND STATES Music mentorship program returns



After debuting early this year and receiving praise from its participants and the industry, mentorship program Sound States will return in 2022, hitting Fremantle Arts Centre from Tuesday, February 8 to Thursday, February 10.

Created and curated by 360 Artist Logistics, Sound States is a three-day mentorship program that focuses on music and arts management and provides a platform for WA based music managers and self-managed artists to get together to share ideas and inspire each other.

In a way that makes the program completely unique, Sound States delivers a continuous DIY message and dismantles the idea that there are industry gatekeepers helping or hindering artistic success. Instead of placing industry heads in the room to speak, this program focuses on the people who have truly written their own success stories and cultivated their career paths independently.

The program will offer 15 Western Australian early-career self-managed artists and independent artist managers the opportunity to participate at no cost. At least three of these positions will be allocated to regionally-based participants, with the program covering all affiliated travel costs for remote participants.

Sound States features self-managed artists who have toured the globe, independent managers who have helped their artists build a thriving audience without radio or industry support, publicists who built their databases from the ground up and many more inspiring individuals. This program is all about reinforcing the idea of independent operation and empowering participants, that by focusing on elements that they can control, they can create a thriving career in the music industry.

Sound States hits Fremantle Arts Centre from Tuesday, February 8 to Thursday, February 10, 2022. To be part of the program apply here.