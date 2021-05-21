SOTA REWIRED Unveil line up for free WA Day celebrations



SOTA Rewired have revealed the acts hitting the stage at Burswood Park for this year’s free WA Day celebrations on Monday, June 7.

The event features artists that have caught national attention only recently, to long standing legends of Western Australian music. The line up is set to deliver Auslan-friendly electro-pop from Alter Boy, melodic country grooves from The Little Lord Street Band, heartfelt hits from Spacey Jane (pictured above), soulful storytelling from Yamatji-Noongar songwriter Theona Councillor, and timeless tunes from folk-rock royalty The Waifs. More acts are still to be announced.

The free event is set to be an intimate, stripped-back showcase of the most beloved Western Australian acts, offering audiences the chance to catch a softer side of the bands they love in a laid-back atmosphere.

Patrons are advised that due to current COVID-related restrictions capacity will be limited. It is a free, licensed event and under 18s must attend with parent or legal guardian.

SOTA Rewired hits Burswood Park on Monday, June 7. For more information head to the event Facebook page.