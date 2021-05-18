SOTA REWIRED State of celebration



SOTA Rewired will celebrate WA Day with an afternoon of live music at Burswood Park on Monday, June 7 from 12pm-7pm.

The free event is set to be an intimate, stripped-back showcase of the most beloved Western Australian acts, offering audiences the chance to catch a softer side of the bands they love in a laid-back atmosphere.

Patrons are advised that due to current COVID-related restrictions capacity will be limited. The full line up for the event is set to be announced soon.

SOTA Rewired hits Burswood Park on Monday, June 7. For more information head to the event Facebook page.