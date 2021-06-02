SOTA REWIRED Full line up and set times revealed



SOTA Rewired have revealed the full line up and program for this year’s free WA Day celebrations at Burswood Park on Monday, June 7.

Instrumental auteurs Grievous Bodily Calm and folk troubadours Jack Davies and The Bush Chooks have been added to the bill, joining the previously announced Alter Boy, The Little Lord Street Band, Spacey Jane, Theona Councillor and The Waifs.

The free event offers audiences the chance to sit back, relax and enjoy the music while savouring delicious snacks from WA’s best food trucks, and WA wines and beers from pop up bars. There will also be a fireworks display over the Swan River at 6pm, before the concert wraps up at 7pm.

The family-friendly WA Day Festival will be taking place next door all day, with children’s rides and activities providing entertainment for the not-so-big kids.

In order to allow the event to operate safely and in line with the current COVID-19 guidelines, there will be a strict 6,000 person capacity. SOTA Rewired will provide seating to accommodate guests on the day and allow attendees to spread out and enjoy the acts safely. It is a free, licensed event and under 18s must attend with parent or legal guardian.

Check out the full line up and set times below:

12.05pm: Welcome to Country

12:15pm: Alter Boy

1.10pm: Little Lord Street Band

2.05pm: Theona Councillor

3.00pm: Grievous Bodily Calm

3.55pm: Jack Davies and The Bush Chooks

4.55pm: The Waifs

6.10pm: Spacey Jane

SOTA Rewired hits Burswood Park on Monday, June 7. For more information head to the event Facebook page.