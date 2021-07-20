SOMETHING FOR KATE Go double or nothing



One of Australia’s most influential bands, Something For Kate, will head out on their first national headline tour in four years this coming Spring with the announcement of their Echolalia x The Modern Medieval tour.

For one night only in each city, Paul Dempsey, Stephanie Ashworth and Clint Hyndman will go “Double or Nothing,” performing two special sets per show in Australia’s most ornate theatre venues. One set will feature 2001 classic Echolalia in full and the other set will be made up of songs from The Modern Medieval plus a mix of other favourites. “We’ve been unable to tour The Modern Medieval since its release last year and along with Echolalia turning 20 this year, we wanted to find a way to celebrate both albums so we decided to play two sets a night,” Something for Kate said. “We’ll be our own support band!”

The Melbourne trio will kick off the tour at Perth’s Astor Theatre on Friday, September 17, before moving on to dates across the country in Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney.

Double or Nothing is a brand-new concert series that offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for fans see their favourite iconic Australian band play two very special sets over the course of one unique evening. It’s an evening that celebrates albums embedded in the hearts, minds and collective DNA of Australian audiences.

With their masterful musical architecture, Something For Kate have earned 750,000+ Gold and Platinum sales across seven albums, amassed 11 x ARIA nominations and 14 x entries in triple j’s Hottest 100. Released in June 2001, Echolalia is Something For Kate’s iconic Platinum-selling third album. It debuted at #2, earning seven ARIA nominations including Best Album and Best Group. It was also voted Best Album of 2001 by triple j listeners, with three tracks entering 2001’s Hottest 100.

To celebrate the album’s 20th anniversary, Something For Kate are also proud to announce a special, limited edition vinyl re-issue of Echolalia will be released on Friday, September 10. Featuring new artwork, The 20th Anniversary edition of Echolalia will be on clear vinyl, featuring images from the period and, for the first time, Paul Dempsey’s handwritten lyrics.

Nineteen years on, November 2020 saw Something For Kate enter the Top 5 yet again with seventh album The Modern Medieval – their first release in eight years. X-Press Magazine praised the album upon its release, with our 8.5/10 review saying “Something For Kate have delivered a record crammed full of the kind of musical brilliance we’ve come to expect from them. This is a mature collection of songs that are so well balanced they should be used as the benchmark upon which all other albums of their ilk should be judged.”

Something for Kate’s Echolalia x The Modern Medieval tour hits Astor Theatre on Friday, September 17. For more info and to buy tickets head to ticketek.com.au