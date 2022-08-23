SOCIAL DISTORTION & BAD RELIGION Best of the west



For the first time in history LA heavyweights Social Distortion and Bad Religion are heading down under together. The tour will kick off in Auckland before it makes its way over to Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne before hitting Perth’s Red Hill Auditorium on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

Traversing multiple and significant line-up changes, internal challenges and tragedies over four decades, California mainstays Social Distortion have spent a lifetime honing their hard-hitting brand of punk since first emerging back in the late 70s.

Following the release of the group’s debut 1983 album Mommy’s Little Monster, Social Distortion were one of the few punk bands to be featured on MTV in the 80s and became known for their trademark blend of punk, blues, country and rockabilly. With seven studio albums to their name, this is Social Distortion’s first Australian headline tour ever and their second time coming to Australia in over 40 years.

Since forming back in the early 80s, Bad Religion have released 17 studio albums to become on of the best-selling punk rock bands of all time. With front man and remaining original member Greg Graffin’s guidance, Bad Religion have won worldwide fans with tracks like American Jesus and 21st Century (Digital Boy).

Social Distortion and Bad Religion play Red Hill Auditorium on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. For more info and to buy tickets, head to www.destroyalllines.com