SNACK WEEKENDER Treat your ears



SNACK have announced a massive two-day event for 2021 featuring some of the country’s biggest and best bands. SNACK Weekender will hit Stadium Park with “Tame Impala Sound System” on Friday, February 26 followed by Lime Cordiale (pictured above) on Saturday, February 27.

Set to take place at Stadium Park adjacent the iconic Optus Stadium, the event will kick off with Tame Impala Sound System – the very first live incarnation of Tame Impala’s recent electronic performances. Using their overflowing arsenal of synths, sequencers and samplers to rework and reimagine tracks from the Tame Impala discography and beyond, Tame Impala Sound System promises to be a pulsating, fully live and organic, free-flowing digital jam out.

Saturday, February 27 will feature Aria Award-winning duo Lime Cordiale, whose infectious performances and radio hits have made them one of Australia’s biggest names this year. This was reflected in the triple j Hottest 100 poll in January when Lime Cordiale was the only act to have four songs under 40 in the Hottest 100 of 2019.

SNACK goes down on Friday, February 26 featuring Tame Impala Sound System and Saturday, February 27 featuring Lime Cordiale at Stadium Park. Tickets are on sale now from optusstadium.com.au