SMALL AND CUTE OH NO Enter the magical void



A strange and compelling new dark comedy is set to hit The Blue Room Theatre from Tuesday, July 20 until Saturday, August 7. Devised by the independent theatre outfit Squid Vicious (Poorly Drawn Shark) and Vidya Rajan (The Lizard Is Present), small and cute oh no draws from Twin Peaks, Big Little Lies, and Pokemon to blend comedy and drama for a disturbed sense of intrigue.

It’s set to be Christmas in July as The Blue Room Theatre turns into a magical void of a shopping centre, as small and cute oh no dives through class, identity, and the reductions of contemporary capitalism in search of the tragedies beneath fact and fiction. Toeing a strange and shifting line between comedy and tragedy, the production is set to blend pop culture explosions with Annie Baker-esque, near-Chekhovian naturalistic detail and smallness.

A hot team of performers will dive through class, identity, and the reductions of contemporary capitalism in search of the tragedies beneath fact and fiction. Ming Yang Lim and Louis Spencer (Jiangshi) are joined by veteran actor Caitlin Beresford-Ord (Whalefall, Perth Festival) to tell a story about the stories and identities people construct and cling to in order to survive, understand their own behaviour, and justify their very existence in a capitalistic, labour-driven world.

small and cute oh no runs from Tuesday, July 20 until Saturday, August 7 at The Blue Room Theatre. Tickets are on sale now from blueroom.org.au