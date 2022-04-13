SLOWLY SLOWLY Announce ‘Nothing On’ tour



Slowly Slowly have announced their Nothing On national headline tour this week, with a date lined up at Rosemount Hotel on Saturday, May 21.

Melbourne singer-songwriter Shannen James will join them for the full run of tour dates, with local act Duck Teeth joining them for the Perth show.

It’s a long-awaited return to the live stage for the group, following the recent cancellation of Slowly Slowly’s Race Car Blues Album Tour following multiple lockdown reschedules combined with sudden health challenges for frontman Ben Stewart. Following the easing of restrictions and Stewart’s recovery, the Nothing On tour will see Slowly Slowly bring a swag of new music to some of the biggest stages of their career.

Slowly Slowly play Rosemount Hotel on Saturday, May 14, 2022. For more info and to buy tickets head to tickets.oztix.com.au