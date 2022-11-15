SLOWLY SLOWLY Announce Daisy Chain album tour



Melbourne rockers Slowly Slowly will set off on their Daisy Chain Album Tour next year. They will be joined by special guests Turnover (USA) and Between You & Me on all tour dates, including their show at Perth’s Magnet House on Friday, May 5, 2023. More support acts are still to be announced.

Slowly Slowly’s fourth record Daisy Chain debuted at #5 on the ARIA album chart. It follows on from 2020’s Race Car Blues and 2021’s Race Car Blues 2. Since forming in the mid 2010s, Slowly Slowly have become a popular live act, performing at Splendour In The Grass, Full Tilt and Good Things Festivals, as well as various headline shows and supports alongside Red Hot Chili Peppers, Amy Shark and Ocean Alley.

The four-piece completely sold out their Nothing On national headline tour earlier this year.

Emerging in the 2010s, American rockers Turnover recently released their fifth studio album Myself In The Way. Renowned for their live performances, Turnover shows have been described as “an equally dreamy and exhilarating affair.”

Between You & Me are a self-proclaimed independent boy band known for delivering “the rockiest, sexiest, most sensual nuggets of music,” adding groove to the familiar pop-punk formula.

Slowly Slowly’s Daisy Chain Album Tour hits Magnet House on Friday, May 5, 2023. Tickets are on sale Friday, November 18 from www.destroyalllines.com