SLEEPMAKESWAVES The dream is real



After multiple COVID setbacks, post-rockers sleepmakeswaves will hit the road for their first Australian headline tour in four years. The Sydney four-piece will play at Rosemount Hotel on Sunday, October 2 with support from Closure In Moscow and Tangled Thoughts of Leaving.

The these are not your dreams shows will feature new music from their EP trilogy of the same name. The record, titled these are not your dreams was released as a full length record in 2020, debuting at #25 on the ARIA Chart and #1 on the 100% Independent Chart.

Rather than following a conventional release pattern, new songs were released as a series of three EPs: No Safe Place, Out of Hours and Not an Exit.

The first single Cascades debuted on triple j’s Home & Hosed in January, with a second track the endings that we write premiering on triple j’s The Racket.

sleepmakeswaves’s new music came three years since their ARIA-nominated 2017 release Made of Breath Only and their cover of Children by Robert Miles recorded for triple j’s Like A Version the same year.

In 2018/19 the band released a Metallica tribute To Live Is Not To Die and took a break from writing for a tour across Australia and Europe celebrating the band’s 10th anniversary.

sleepmakeswaves play Rosemount Hotel on Sunday, October 2, 2022. For more info and to buy tickets head to www.sleepmakeswaves.com