SLEEP TOKEN No sleep til Perth



UK prog-metal act Sleep Token are heading down under next year for five Australian headline shows, including a Perth date at Magnet House on Thursday, May 4.

Renowned for their immersive and intimate live performances, the anonymous collective that is Sleep Token, fronted by the masked Vessel, have previously wowed crowds onstage at a huge variety of festivals over the years, as well as shows alongside the likes of Architects, Nothing More, Polyphia and countless others.

Sleep Token were last in Perth performing alongside Northlane and Plini at Metropolis Fremantle, with an opening slot that left fans wanting more.

Armed with two albums, 2019’s Sundowning and 2021’s This Place Will Become Your Tomb, Sleep Token are known for pushing boundaries and blurring genres, with moments of visceral melodics, thunderous drums, and mesmerising hooks encompassed by an enigmatic darkness.

Sleep Token play Magnet House on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Tickets are on sale Wednesday, November 30 from www.destroyalllines.com