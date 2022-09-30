SKUNKHOUR Cometh the hour, cometh the skunk



Aussie alt-funk, soul-rock pioneers Skunkhour have announced a national tour celebrating the launch of their new EP Parts of the Sun. The four-track release is their first studio recording in 20 years, and their first since the band reunited and began playing shows again in 2009.

WA fans will get a rare chance to catch the band live next month when they head our way for shows at The River, Margaret River, on Friday, October 21, and Freo.Social, Fremantle, on Saturday, October 22.

Propelled by the searing vocals and freeform rhymes of brothers Aya and Del Larkin, Skunkhour tore onto the Australian music scene in the early 90s. The band released a string of acclaimed singles and albums that made them triple j and festival mainstays, earning an enduring cult-like following across the country.

Skunkhour’s new EP kicks off with lead single Blue, a stomping 80s-inspired up funk jam which has been added to double j rotation, and currently sits at #1 on the AMRAP regional charts. Daylight follows, a track that harks back to the more up tempo frenetic funk of their debut album. Waitasec is one for the die-hards – an atmospheric down tempo soul funk tune while Silverbird tips its hat to late 70s early 80s RnB funk and blue-eyed soul.

“People have been asking about new material for quite a while now, but we had to wait until it felt right,” said Del Larkin about the EP release. “Maybe it was to do with COVID and having some time to reflect? Maybe we were all just finally ready? Whatever the reason or impetus we couldn’t be happier with the results.”

“For a four track EP, I think it’s a great example of the band’s range, versatility and strengths. Each track has its own distinct origins and character. Without attempting to, we have kind of re-explored our history and influences, but then also delivered something that we feel is somewhat of a new direction for us in Blue. It’s vintage yet also atypical Skunkhour.”

Parts of the Sun is out now. Skunkhour play The River, Margaret River on Friday, October 21 and Freo.Social, Fremantle on Saturday, October 22, 2022. For more info and to buy tickets, head to www.skunkhour.com.au