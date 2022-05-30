SHORT STACK Going all in



Short Stack have announced they will bring Those Who Dream on tour to Western Australia this year. Those Who Dream join previously announced special guests Between You & Me who are slated to support at all shows in Newcastle, Canberra, Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide and Perth.

The news follows on from Short Stack’s recently released fourth studio album Maybe There’s No Heaven featuring the singles Burn You Down, Love You Like I Used To, Armageddon and Sunshine.

“We are so excited to actually be playing this tour. What started as a small run of shows has turned into one of the biggest tours we have ever done, and the support people have given us has blown us away. ​ Since we announced the tour, we’ve released four singles and an album, so a long time has passed but we have never been more excited to play shows before,” said Short Stack.

“We’re so damn stoked to be hopping on this tour with Short Stack and Between You & Me,” said Those Who Dream. It’s a total full circle moment for us since Short Stack were one of the first bands we ever saw live, so getting the chance to open up these shows for them is really a dream come true.”

Alt-rock duo Those Who Dream’s debut EP Life in Cyan reached #4 on Apple Music’s Rock charts. Fresh from supporting Mayday Parade on their Australian tour, Those Who Dream released their latest single One Of My Kind in April 2022, following the 2021 releases Bubblegum and Tension Headache.

Short Stack, comprising of Shaun Diviney, Andy Clemmensen and Bradie Webb, made their mark on the Australian rock scene with their debut album Stack Is The New Black in August 2009. Stack Is The New Black received Gold certification and peaked at #1 on the ARIA Charts. Just over a year later the band dropped its Platinum Certified Planets EP in September 2010, followed by its second Gold-certified album This Is Bat Country in November 2010.

Between You & Me are best known for their track Dakota, which has accrued more than 4.1 million streams across Spotify and YouTube, earning them a combined audience of 160k monthly subscribers.

Short Stack will be joined by special guests Those Who Dream and Between You & Me at Astor Theatre on Saturday, July 23, 2022. For more info and to buy tickets, head to ticketek.com.au