SHARON VAN ETTEN New tickets released



US indie-rock singer Sharon Van Etten will bring her national Darkness Fades tour to Fremantle Arts Centre on Monday, December 5 and Tuesday, December 6.

Fremantle Arts Centre have just announced they have released a limited number of tickets for the sold-out Monday show, with tickets for the Tuesday show also selling fast.

Sharon Van Etten will perform in the intimate Front Garden setting at Fremantle Arts Centre.

Known for her uncanny ability to both pierce the hearts of her listeners and make them whole again, Sharon’s acclaimed songwriting remains an optimistic and generous act which tells a larger story of hope, loss, longing and resilience.

After her critically acclaimed album Remind Me Tomorrow, Van Etten’s latest body of work We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong concerns itself with how we feel, mourn, and reclaim our agency when we think the world – or at least, our world – might be falling apart.

Playing songs from her stellar new album and back catalogue with her full band, Van Etten will be supported by special guest and local star on the rise Banjo Lucia.

New tickets have been released for Sharon Van Etten’s Darkness Fades tour at Fremantle Arts Centre on Monday, December 5 and Tuesday, December 6, 2022. Get tickets now from fac.org.au