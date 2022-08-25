SHARON VAN ETTEN Darkness fades tour



Sharon Van Etten is set to bring her Darkness Fades tour down under following the release of her new album, We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong. She will be joined by local talent Banjo Lucia when she arrives in Western Australia to perform at Fremantle Arts Centre on Sunday, December 5.

The US singer-songwriter is set bring her stunning touring band along for the tour, featuring Jorge Balbi on drums, Devon Hoff on bass, Teeny Lieberson on vocals and synths, and live musical director Charley Damski on synths and guitars. The announce comes after Van Etten finished up her Wild Hearts US tour with Angel Olsen and Julien Baker.

Alongside her acclaimed back catalogue, with such classics as Remind Me Tomorrow and Are We There, Van Etten has collaborated with Courtney Barnett, Angel Olsen and Norah Jones, as well as Melbourne’s BATTS; and last year released epic ten, a tribute to her 2019 album epic, with covers by everyone from Lucinda Williams and Fiona Apple to Idles.

When the time came to return to her solo work, Van Etten wrote and produced We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong in her new recording studio, custom built in her family’s Californian home. The new work is intensely personal, exploring themes like motherhood, love, fear, what we can and can’t control, and what it means to be human in a world that is wracked by trauma.

Sharon Van Etten’s Darkness Fades tour hits Fremantle Arts Centre on Sunday, December 5, 2022. Tickets are on sale Monday, August 29.