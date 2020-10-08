SEEN Noods for a good cause



Crooked Images presents SEEN, a collection of works by a body-positive, boudoir photography studio in Perth, for cis and trans women as well as non-binary people who are comfortable in a space that centres the experience of women. SEEN opens at Whitespace Gallery in Fremantle on Thursday, October 8 with a VIP night, and opens to the public from Friday, October 9 to Sunday, October 25.

SEEN is a celebration of all women. The exhibition features images from the Crooked Images’ Group Nood Shoots taken across some of Western Australia’s most breathtaking natural landscapes over the past two years. All proceeds from the shoots are donated to a nominated women’s organisation and so far Crooked Images has raised $7,000 for Zonta House, The National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Women’s Association, and Warrawee Women’s Refuge.

This evocative collection of photography is captured by Lauren Crooke, owner of Crooked Images. Crooke is changing the rigid and repressive societal norm of how we view female perfection through SEEN with her series of amazing photography from over one hundred females or femmes of all shapes and sizes.

