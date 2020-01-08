SEBADOH It’s time to act surprised



Nearly six years since their last Australian Tour, Sebadoh are finally returning to Perth. They play Mojos Bar on Sunday, January 26 in support of their 2019 album Act Surprised.

Their ninth album overall, Act Surprised follows 2013’s Defend Yourself, itself a comeback album some 14 years in the making.

On leaving Dinosaur Jr in 1988 and teaming up with old mate Eric Gaffney, frontman Lou Barlow almost invented a new genre in rock and roll, signing to the seminal Seattle label Sub Pop and releasing a couple of cassette only releases that are much sought after collector’s items.

Despite several line-up changes Sebadoh effectively became an outlet for Barlow’s creative efforts outside of Dinosaur Jr. As an obligatory hiatus for the first part of the 2000s kept fans wondering if they’d seen the last of them, 2007 saw Sebadoh reform to much acclaim and the promise of new recordings, and a date with Mojos promises to be a treat for fans.

Act Surprised is out now. Sebadoh play Mojos Bar on Sunday, January 26. Tickets available here.