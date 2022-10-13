SEAWITCH Casting a spell



Seawitch are set to launch their debut album Well of Spells at Convenients on Saturday, October 22.

The album is described as “a bewitching concoction brewed with salty stoner riffs and banging hooks.”

Seawitch features Fiona Horne from 90s legends DEF FX and Dave ‘Spiff’ Hopkins from 80s/90s surf-rock legends, Hellmen.

Joining them will be rockin’ powerpop machine, Rineharts, fresh off the back of supporting the Hoodoo Gurus and with their single Powerlines, and newcomers Solar Juice – a psychedelic three piece with a passion for organised noise that weaves a heavy spell.

Following the Perth visit, Seawitch will head to Victoria to tour with USA giants, Stoner, featuring members of Kyuss and Queens of the Stone Age.

Well of Spells is released on Cheersquad Records, a label also featuring Hard Ons, Grinspoon’s Phil Jamieson and Rineharts.

Seawitch play Convenients on Saturday, October 22, 2022. For more info and to buy tickets, head to tickets.oztix.com.au Well of Spells is out now.